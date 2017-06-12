PULSE NIGHTCLUB SHOOTING: One Year Anniversary

The city of Orlando is marking the one-year anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shooting.

49 people were killed and more than 50 others were injured on June 12th last year when 29-year-old Omar Mateen opened fire inside the club. Shortly before the attack, he called 911 and pledged his allegiance to ISIS. Mateen was later shot dead by police. It was the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

Family and friends of the victims have been marking the anniversary by visiting the site which has been turned into a memorial. The city of Orlando has also declared today (Monday) “Orlando United Day – A Day of Love and Kindness,” announcing in a statement, “This day is dedicated to the memory and honor of the 49 innocent lives taken at Pulse, reaffirms the community’s commitment to survivors and loved ones, as well as recognizes the global compassion and love displayed in the wake of the tragedy.” (ABC)

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: