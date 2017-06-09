Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Tristan Thompson Spotted Wearing Khloe Kardashian’s Denim

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Four

Source: David Liam Kyle / Getty


The Kardashian Kurse lives. Khloe Kardashian’s bae Tristan Thompson has been horrible in the NBA Finals. He didn’t score a single point on Wednesday and has just 11 rebounds for the whole series. He also wore what appears to be jeans from Khloe’s fashion line.

And. He. Got. Flamed. Look at how damn tight those jeans are. We get supporting your boo but damn. Take a look at the roast session.

 

READ MORE: Bossip.com

Article Courtesy of Bossip

First Picture Courtesy of David Liam Kyle and Getty Images

Tweets, First and Second Video, and Second through Fourth Picture Courtesy of Twitter and Bossip

Joseline Hernandez VS Mona Scott Young

2 photos Launch gallery

Joseline Hernandez VS Mona Scott Young

Continue reading Joseline Hernandez VS Mona Scott Young

Joseline Hernandez VS Mona Scott Young

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Pooch Hall Says BET Dissed Him After Leaving…
 1 day ago
06.10.17
Khloé Reveals A Huge Secret About Trying To…
 1 day ago
06.10.17
August Alsina Allegedly Flashes A Gun At Fans…
 1 day ago
06.10.17
Is 2 Chainz Being Targeted By Police In…
 1 day ago
06.10.17
Nicki Minaj Isn’t Done Throwing Shots At Remy…
 1 day ago
06.10.17
Producer For Drake And T.I. Sued By His…
 1 day ago
06.10.17
Watch: White Woman Goes On A Racist Rant…
 1 day ago
06.10.17
Cassius’s ‘First Supper’ Honors The Unapologetic, Cultural Badasses…
 2 days ago
06.09.17
Derek Fisher’s DUI Crash Car Is Registered To…
 2 days ago
06.09.17
Save Your Singles! ‘Vivica’s Black Magic’ Show Is…
 2 days ago
06.09.17
XXXTentacion Gets Knocked Out On Stage
 2 days ago
06.09.17
40 Glocc Hits The Game With A $200K…
 2 days ago
06.09.17
Oprah Says ‘Underground’ Is Too Expensive For OWN…
 2 days ago
06.08.17
Janet Jackson Loses the Baby Weight to Prepare…
 3 days ago
06.07.17
Photos