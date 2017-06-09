Tristan Thompson Spotted Wearing Khloe Kardashian’s Denim

I love when couples support one another. Here we have Tristan in Khloe's Good American Denim #RelationshipGoals pic.twitter.com/qTeeC2CtrX — Brian (@BrianMcLight) June 8, 2017

THERE'S A SNAKE IN MY BOOT! pic.twitter.com/E8RwSH2UiH — Beytwicé (@HollyGoNightly1) June 8, 2017

The Kardashian Kurse lives. Khloe Kardashian’s bae Tristan Thompson has been horrible in the NBA Finals. He didn’t score a single point on Wednesday and has just 11 rebounds for the whole series. He also wore what appears to be jeans from Khloe’s fashion line.

And. He. Got. Flamed. Look at how damn tight those jeans are. We get supporting your boo but damn. Take a look at the roast session.

Looking like Trivette from Walker Texas Ranger https://t.co/UNCf691o6D — Don Snow (@DHPBJ) June 8, 2017

Tristan wearing khloe's jeans from her new collection? Nah Cavs already down by 9 pic.twitter.com/EdsVtCZaRF — victoria (@CountOnVic) June 8, 2017

Tristan: 'Damn, Khloe. You rocking the hell out of those jeans. Leave em at the crib. Khloe: 'Why?' Tristan: 'No reason' 2 days later: pic.twitter.com/upzMyrlodo — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) June 8, 2017

READ MORE: Bossip.com

Article Courtesy of Bossip

First Picture Courtesy of David Liam Kyle and Getty Images

Tweets, First and Second Video, and Second through Fourth Picture Courtesy of Twitter and Bossip