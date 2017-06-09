DJ KHALED: Stars in Spider-Man Commercial [VIDEO]

DJ Khaled is everywhere these days — even popping up in a new commercial for Spider-Man: Homecoming.

A spot advertising the new Marvel movie aired during Game Three of the NBA Finals last (Wednesday) night. In the clip, Khaled runs into Spidey at a bodega. The Snapchat star helps take a few pictures of the Webslinger with a pair of starstruck fans before leaving to catch the game.

Spider-Man: Homecoming, which will hit theaters on July 7th, stars Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Zendaya, Donald Glover, Marisa Tomei and Robert Downey Junior.

Fasho Thoughts:

It’s just a matter of time before Asahd gets his big break and starts stealing scenes.

gets his big break and starts stealing scenes. Khaled really is “Taking Over.”

DJ Khaled is kind of like Nick Fury from The Avengers — he’s the guy who gets all the superheroes to team up.

— he’s the guy who gets all the superheroes to team up. Spider-man and Khaled are both larger-than-life characters.

