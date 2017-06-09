DJ KHALED: Stars in Spider-Man Commercial [VIDEO]

DJ Khaled is everywhere these days — even popping up in a new commercial for Spider-Man: Homecoming.
A spot advertising the new Marvel movie aired during Game Three of the NBA Finals last (Wednesday) night. In the clip, Khaled runs into Spidey at a bodega. The Snapchat star helps take a few pictures of the Webslinger with a pair of starstruck fans before leaving to catch the game.
Spider-Man: Homecoming, which will hit theaters on July 7th, stars Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Zendaya, Donald Glover, Marisa Tomei and Robert Downey Junior.
Fasho Thoughts:
- It’s just a matter of time before Asahd gets his big break and starts stealing scenes.
- Khaled really is “Taking Over.”
- DJ Khaled is kind of like Nick Fury from The Avengers — he’s the guy who gets all the superheroes to team up.
- Spider-man and Khaled are both larger-than-life characters.
