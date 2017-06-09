Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

DJ KHALED: Stars in Spider-Man Commercial [VIDEO]

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 44 mins ago
Leave a comment

DJ Khaled is everywhere these days — even popping up in a new commercial for Spider-Man: Homecoming.

A spot advertising the new Marvel movie aired during Game Three of the NBA Finals last (Wednesday) night. In the clip, Khaled runs into Spidey at a bodega. The Snapchat star helps take a few pictures of the Webslinger with a pair of starstruck fans before leaving to catch the game.

Spider-Man: Homecoming, which will hit theaters on July 7th, stars Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Zendaya, Donald Glover, Marisa Tomei and Robert Downey Junior.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • It’s just a matter of time before Asahd gets his big break and starts stealing scenes.
  • Khaled really is “Taking Over.”
  • DJ Khaled is kind of like Nick Fury from The Avengers — he’s the guy who gets all the superheroes to team up.
  • Spider-man and Khaled are both larger-than-life characters.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Commercial , DJ Khaled , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , In , spider-man , Stars

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

6 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading DJ KHALED: Stars in Spider-Man Commercial [VIDEO]

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Oprah Says ‘Underground’ Is Too Expensive For OWN…
 21 hours ago
06.08.17
Janet Jackson Loses the Baby Weight to Prepare…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Here’s Why Sean Kingston Doesn’t Want To Pay…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir Were Set To…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Remember When Bill Maher Defended Using The N-Word…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
T.I. Tells Tiny And Tamar Braxton To Squash…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Yikes! Nas Hit With $300K Tax Lien
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Watch: Sanya Richards-Ross Reveals She Had An Abortion…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Gucci Mane Welcome Home Concert
#SharifDKingShow Gucci Mane – “Bucket List” (Video)
 3 days ago
06.06.17
Is Tidal Teasing A New Jay Z Album…
 3 days ago
06.07.17
Exclusive: Common Opens Up About His Role In…
 3 days ago
06.07.17
Foxy Brown Arrived Late To Her Own Show…
 3 days ago
06.07.17
Boosie Badazz Goes On A Homophobic Rant About…
 3 days ago
06.07.17
Bill Maher Set To Return To HBO’s ‘Real…
 3 days ago
06.06.17
Photos