Draymond Green: “Fans Here Are Just Rude”

Draymond Green did not mince words when describing Cleveland Cavaliers fans Thursday.

“Yea they’re fine, it happens every year, uhmmm fans here are just rude,” said Draymond Green. “My mom can hold her own though, she’s good.”

Draymond Green: "Fans here [in Cleveland] are just rude." pic.twitter.com/hFrbtMGCVu — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) June 8, 2017

Green is referring to an incident in the stands Wednesday night during Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

An argument between Green’s mother, Mary Babers-Green, and a Cavs fan caused a some commotion. It got a little physical and police even escorted a fan out.

The drama, of course, was caught on tape. Check it out:



What was said to set the whole thing off is still unclear.

