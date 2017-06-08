Uncategorized
Draymond Green: “Fans Here Are Just Rude”

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 17 hours ago
2017 NBA Finals - Game Two

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty


CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) –

Draymond Green did not mince words when describing Cleveland Cavaliers fans Thursday.

“Yea they’re fine, it happens every year, uhmmm fans here are just rude,” said Draymond Green. “My mom can hold her own though, she’s good.”

Green is referring to an incident in the stands Wednesday night during Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

An argument between Green’s mother, Mary Babers-Green, and a Cavs fan caused a some commotion. It got a little physical and police even escorted a fan out.

The drama, of course, was caught on tape. Check it out:


What was said to set the whole thing off is still unclear.

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

First Picture Courtesy of Thearon W. Henderson and Getty Images

Tweets and Second Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

Video Courtesy of YouTube and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

