SharifDKingShow Blac Youngsta Ft. Lil Yachty – “Hip Hopper” (Video)

Blac Youngsta And Lil Yachty connect and turn up as Hip Hoppers. After Blac Youngsta and Lil Yachty’s Hip hopper became a popular track they bring the party to the older people at a retirement home during the visual. Youngsta & Yachty show the old people how to party like the new generation including the liquor drinking pill popping which i would imagine being too much for the older people, however it doesn’t stop the flow of the party during this occasion. Watch the visual for “Hip Hopper” produced by Mike Will Made it, below.

