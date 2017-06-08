SharifDKingShow Fifth Harmony Ft. Gucci Mane – “Down” (Video)

Fifth Harmony are down to change the game with every step. to see Fifth Harmony and Gucci Mane collaborating is a big deal for both the hip hop and pop genre. After so many turns lately fifth Harmony is here to hit hard with their new single and visual with Gucci Mane. While Fifth Harmony works toward the launch of third album they are for sure out to surprise the world and build one of the biggest projects ever. When push comes to shove Fifth Harmony gets “Down” from the music to the moves.Having Gucci Mane involved just means that Fifth Harmony is tearing it down double time. Watch the video below.

