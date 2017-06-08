Music & Entertainment
#SharifDKingShow Fifth Harmony Ft. Gucci Mane – "Down" (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 50 mins ago
Fifth Harmony are down to change the game with every step. to see Fifth Harmony and Gucci Mane collaborating is a big deal for both the hip hop and pop genre. After so many turns lately fifth Harmony is here to hit hard with their new single and visual with Gucci Mane. While Fifth Harmony works toward the launch of third album they are for sure out to surprise the world and build one of the biggest projects ever. When push comes to shove Fifth Harmony gets "Down" from the music to the moves.Having Gucci Mane involved just means that Fifth Harmony is tearing it down double time. Watch the video below.

 

 

Julia Roberts was named People magazine's "most beautiful woman in the world" and the Internet simply wasn't here for it. No shade to Ms. Roberts but it seems that the legendary mag would rather recycle stars like her and Jennifer Aniston before they let a new woman, especially a woman of color, grace the cover. Check these ten women we feel could have easily been named the world's most beautiful woman.

 

Sharif

