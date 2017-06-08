Lebron James Is The World’s 2nd Highest Paid Athlete

LeBron James may be the best basketball player on the planet, but he’s number-two in a more easily measured category. He’s the world’s second highest-paid athlete, according to Forbes.

LeBron’s estimated earnings in the past year, comprising salary and endorsements, total $86 million, behind soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo‘s $93 million. Here’s the whole Top 10:

Cristiano Ronaldo (soccer): $93 million LeBron James (basketball): $86 million Lionel Messi (soccer): $80 million Roger Federer (tennis): $64 million Kevin Durant (basketball): $60.6 million Andrew Luck (football): $50 million Rory McIlroy (golf) $50 million Stephen Curry (basketball) $47.3 million James Harden (basketball) $46.6 million Lewis Hamilton (auto racing) $46 million

The only woman in the Top 100 is tennis great Serena Williams, who’s tied for 51st with $27 million.

Fasho Thoughts:

Clearly basketball offers a lot of endorsement potential with all the focus on shoes.

Steph Curry is way behind ‘Bron, but I think he’ll take the ring instead.

It’s amazing that no other women could even crack the list. Not Carli Lloyd , not Simone Biles , not even Venus Williams .

, not , not even . Meanwhile, Tiger Woods is at number-17 even though his actual tournament winnings were only about $100,000.