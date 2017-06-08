Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

Lebron James Is The World’s 2nd Highest Paid Athlete

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 39 mins ago
Leave a comment

LeBron James may be the best basketball player on the planet, but he’s number-two in a more easily measured category. He’s the world’s second highest-paid athlete, according to Forbes.

LeBron’s estimated earnings in the past year, comprising salary and endorsements, total $86 million, behind soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo‘s $93 million. Here’s the whole Top 10:

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo (soccer): $93 million
  2. LeBron James (basketball): $86 million
  3. Lionel Messi (soccer): $80 million
  4. Roger Federer (tennis): $64 million
  5. Kevin Durant (basketball): $60.6 million
  6. Andrew Luck (football): $50 million
  7. Rory McIlroy (golf) $50 million
  8. Stephen Curry (basketball) $47.3 million
  9. James Harden (basketball) $46.6 million
  10. Lewis Hamilton (auto racing) $46 million

The only woman in the Top 100 is tennis great Serena Williams, who’s tied for 51st with $27 million.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Clearly basketball offers a lot of endorsement potential with all the focus on shoes.
  • Steph Curry is way behind ‘Bron, but I think he’ll take the ring instead.
  • It’s amazing that no other women could even crack the list. Not Carli Lloyd, not Simone Biles, not even Venus Williams.
  • Meanwhile, Tiger Woods is at number-17 even though his actual tournament winnings were only about $100,000.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Lebron James & JR Smith Introduce Hillary Clinton at #GetOutTheVote In Cleveland [Photos]

17 photos Launch gallery

Lebron James & JR Smith Introduce Hillary Clinton at #GetOutTheVote In Cleveland [Photos]

Continue reading Lebron James Is The World’s 2nd Highest Paid Athlete

Lebron James & JR Smith Introduce Hillary Clinton at #GetOutTheVote In Cleveland [Photos]

2nd , athlete , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , Highest , Is , James , Lebron , Paid , The , World's

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Janet Jackson Loses the Baby Weight to Prepare…
 16 hours ago
06.07.17
Here’s Why Sean Kingston Doesn’t Want To Pay…
 16 hours ago
06.07.17
Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir Were Set To…
 17 hours ago
06.07.17
Remember When Bill Maher Defended Using The N-Word…
 17 hours ago
06.07.17
T.I. Tells Tiny And Tamar Braxton To Squash…
 19 hours ago
06.07.17
Yikes! Nas Hit With $300K Tax Lien
 21 hours ago
06.07.17
Watch: Sanya Richards-Ross Reveals She Had An Abortion…
 22 hours ago
06.07.17
Gucci Mane Welcome Home Concert
#SharifDKingShow Gucci Mane – “Bucket List” (Video)
 2 days ago
06.06.17
Is Tidal Teasing A New Jay Z Album…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Exclusive: Common Opens Up About His Role In…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Foxy Brown Arrived Late To Her Own Show…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Boosie Badazz Goes On A Homophobic Rant About…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Bill Maher Set To Return To HBO’s ‘Real…
 2 days ago
06.06.17
Exclusive: Jidenna Talks New Tour, His Ideal Woman…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Photos