Lebron James Is The World’s 2nd Highest Paid Athlete

LeBron James may be the best basketball player on the planet, but he’s number-two in a more easily measured category. He’s the world’s second highest-paid athlete, according to Forbes.
LeBron’s estimated earnings in the past year, comprising salary and endorsements, total $86 million, behind soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo‘s $93 million. Here’s the whole Top 10:
- Cristiano Ronaldo (soccer): $93 million
- LeBron James (basketball): $86 million
- Lionel Messi (soccer): $80 million
- Roger Federer (tennis): $64 million
- Kevin Durant (basketball): $60.6 million
- Andrew Luck (football): $50 million
- Rory McIlroy (golf) $50 million
- Stephen Curry (basketball) $47.3 million
- James Harden (basketball) $46.6 million
- Lewis Hamilton (auto racing) $46 million
The only woman in the Top 100 is tennis great Serena Williams, who’s tied for 51st with $27 million.
Fasho Thoughts:
- Clearly basketball offers a lot of endorsement potential with all the focus on shoes.
- Steph Curry is way behind ‘Bron, but I think he’ll take the ring instead.
- It’s amazing that no other women could even crack the list. Not Carli Lloyd, not Simone Biles, not even Venus Williams.
- Meanwhile, Tiger Woods is at number-17 even though his actual tournament winnings were only about $100,000.
