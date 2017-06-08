Fasho Celebrity News
NBA FINALS: Warriors Steal Game 3

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 44 mins ago
It appears there’s no stopping with Golden State Warriors with Kevin Durant. The summer free-agent addition provided the dagger that took out the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday night, hitting a three-pointer with 45 seconds left to put the Warriors up 114-113.

Golden State went on to win the game 118-113 to take a three-games-to-nothing lead in the best-of-seven series.

Back on their home court, the Cavs and LeBron James — who scored 39 points — seemed to have the game in the bag before the Warriors went on an 11-0 run in the last three-minutes-and-nine-seconds. Durant scored seven of this 31 during that stretch.

Now Golden State only needs one more win to take the title and make history. The Warriors are unbeaten since April 10th and have the chance to win the finals by going 16-and-0, something no team has ever done. Game 4 is Friday night in Cleveland. (The Washington Post)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • The Cavs choked in the final three minutes while the Warriors rose to the occasion.
  • It appears the Warriors are too deep to be beaten.
  • If the Warriors win, is LeBron still the best player in the league or does that honor go to Durant?
