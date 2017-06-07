The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Yandy Smith On Walking Atlanta’s Streets In Carnival Costume [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 7 hours ago
Love & Hip-Hop‘s Yandy Smith was guest-hosting and hanging out with the morning show crew! She opened up about her new children’s book, “My Blended Family,” which she says she wrote so that kids like hers, who are growing up in blended families, don’t feel alone.

Plus, she talked about getting all dolled up for Atlanta’s Carnival on memorial day weekend! She was out and about in full Carnival attire- and those who know about Carnival that those outfits don’t require much fabric! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

