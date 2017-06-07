SharifDKingShow Kid Ink Ft Starrah – “No Strings” (Video)

kid Ink recently dropped his 7 Series EP. Following the release of his project it was only right that Kid Ink tap Starrah for some ATV fun in the desert, no strings attched. You can of course find “No Strings” on the 7 Series EP. Watch kid Ink & Starrah have a blast below.
