THE WEEKND: Special Guests In NYC

The Weeknd has friends in high places.
After bringing out Drake in their hometown of Toronto over the weekend, Abel had a few more tricks up his sleeve. For the first night of the Starboy: Legend of the Fall tour in Brooklyn, New York, he welcomed a hat trick of hometown heroes. He brought ASAP Rocky on stage to play “Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye 2” first. Then, Playboi Carti ran through his hit “Magnolia.” And last but not least, French Montana came through with a performance of “Unforgettable.”
The Weeknd has another show at the Barclays Center tonight (Wednesday) — we’ll have to wait and see who the special guests are.
Fasho Thoughts:
- Openers Rae Sremmurd had a special guest of their own — 2 Chainz.
- Nothing like a cameo to get the crowd hyped.
- The Weeknd also brought out Nas during his set.
- Can he top himself for night two?
TIDAL X 1015 Concert: Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Robin Thicke, & More
33 photos Launch gallery
TIDAL X 1015 Concert: Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Robin Thicke, & More
1. Beyoncé was a sight to behold on the red carpet.Source:Getty/TIDAL 1 of 33
2. Blood Orange arrives.Source:Getty/TIDAL 2 of 33
3. Kevin Garrett hits the red carpet.Source:Getty/TIDAL 3 of 33
4. Nicki Minaj wears a fishnet bodysuit, black thong, and pasties.Source:Getty/TIDAL 4 of 33
5. DNCE hit the red carpet.Source:Getty/TIDAL 5 of 33
6. Lil Yachty was in the building.Source:Getty/TIDAL 6 of 33
7. Cipha Sounds hits the red carpet with DJ Ross One.Source:Getty/TIDAL 7 of 33
8. Beyoncé looks back at it.Source:Getty/TIDAL 8 of 33
9. A full view of Nicki Minaj’s revealing ‘fit.Source:Getty/TIDAL 9 of 33
10. Levi Carter was in the building.Source:Getty/TIDAL 10 of 33
11. Beyoncé slayed from all angles.Source:Getty/TIDAL 11 of 33
12. Bebe Rexha showed off the goods.Source:Getty/TIDAL 12 of 33
13. Nicki Minaj stuns in a different ‘fit.Source:Getty/TIDAL 13 of 33
14. Justine Skye looked beautiful as always.Source:Getty/TIDAL 14 of 33
15. Prince Royce chucks up the deuces.Source:Getty/TIDAL 15 of 33
16. TIP was in the building too.Source:Getty/TIDAL 16 of 33
17. Emeli Sandé rocks all black.Source:Getty/TIDAL 17 of 33
18. Ms. Yoncé if you’re nasty.Source:Getty/TIDAL 18 of 33
19. Beyoncé stuns on stage.Source:Getty/TIDAL 19 of 33
20. Beyoncé and her dancers perform for TIDAL X: 1015.Source:Getty/TIDAL 20 of 33
21. Bey was sort of upside down.Source:Getty/TIDAL 21 of 33
22. Bey takes the stage.Source:Getty/TIDAL 22 of 33
23. Bey and her dancers lock in.Source:Getty/TIDAL 23 of 33
24. Get in formation.Source:Getty/TIDAL 24 of 33
25. Emeli Sandé put on a truly amazing performance.Source:Getty/TIDAL 25 of 33
26. Blood Orange takes the stage.Source:Getty/TIDAL 26 of 33
27. Robin Thicke sings his heart out for the benefit concert.Source:Getty/TIDAL 27 of 33
28. T.I. had hits for days.Source:Getty/TIDAL 28 of 33
29. He also had a really nice stage ‘fit.Source:Getty/TIDAL 29 of 33
30. … Before Nicki took her jacket off.Source:Getty/TIDAL 30 of 33
31. Lil Yachty hits the stage.Source:Getty/TIDAL 31 of 33
32. Host Angie Martinez also looked amazing.Source:Getty/TIDAL 32 of 33
33. Common touched our souls.Source:Getty/TIDAL 33 of 33
