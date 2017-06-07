THE WEEKND: Special Guests In NYC

The Weeknd has friends in high places.

After bringing out Drake in their hometown of Toronto over the weekend, Abel had a few more tricks up his sleeve. For the first night of the Starboy: Legend of the Fall tour in Brooklyn, New York, he welcomed a hat trick of hometown heroes. He brought ASAP Rocky on stage to play “Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye 2” first. Then, Playboi Carti ran through his hit “Magnolia.” And last but not least, French Montana came through with a performance of “Unforgettable.”

The Weeknd has another show at the Barclays Center tonight (Wednesday) — we’ll have to wait and see who the special guests are.

Fasho Thoughts:

Openers Rae Sremmurd had a special guest of their own — 2 Chainz .

The Weeknd also brought out Nas during his set.

