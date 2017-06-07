Fasho Celebrity News
THE WEEKND: Special Guests In NYC

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 44 mins ago
The Weeknd has friends in high places.

After bringing out Drake in their hometown of Toronto over the weekend, Abel had a few more tricks up his sleeve. For the first night of the Starboy: Legend of the Fall tour in Brooklyn, New York, he welcomed a hat trick of hometown heroes. He brought ASAP Rocky on stage to play “Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye 2” first. Then, Playboi Carti ran through his hit “Magnolia.” And last but not least, French Montana came through with a performance of “Unforgettable.”

The Weeknd has another show at the Barclays Center tonight (Wednesday) — we’ll have to wait and see who the special guests are.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Openers Rae Sremmurd had a special guest of their own — 2 Chainz.
  • Nothing like a cameo to get the crowd hyped.
  • The Weeknd also brought out Nas during his set.
  • Can he top himself for night two?
Photos