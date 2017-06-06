Uncategorized
‘Steve Harvey’s Funderdome’ Episodes Leaked By Hacker

Posted 9 hours ago
ABC's 'Funderdome' - Season One

Source: Lisa Rose / Getty

The Dark Overlord hacker group released several unaired episodes of Steve Harvey’s new game show.

 

Ahacker group that demands payment for stolen unaired shows claimed Sunday that it leaked eight episodes of “Steve Harvey’s Funderdome” on the file sharing site Pirate Bay, according to The Hollywood reporter.

Steve Harvey hosts the new ABC network program that’s scheduled to premiere on June 11. In the reality game show, entrepreneurs compete for money to fund their ideas, products or companies.

Variety reported that the anonymous cybercriminals released season-five episodes of “Orange Is the New Black” in April when Netflix didn’t pay its ransom demand. The Dark Overlord has been hacking and blackmailing companies for several months. Hollywood has become its new target.

SOURCE:  Hollywood Reporter, Variety

Steve Harvey Unapologetic About Harsh Memo Warning Staff To Stop Ambushing Him

Steve Harvey Faces $60 Million Law Suit From Ex-Wife

 

ARTICLE FROM: NewsOne.com

Article Courtesy of the Hollywood Reporter, Variety, and NewsOne

First Picture Courtesy of Lisa Rose, Getty Images, and NewsOne

Tweet and Second Picture Courtesy of The A.V. Club, Twitter, and NewsOne

