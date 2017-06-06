SharifDKingShow Phresher Ft. Jim Jones, Don Q & Papoose – “Feel A Way” (Video)

Music & Entertainment
Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Phresher links with Jim Jones, Don Q, And Papoose to express how they feel. It’s perfect timing to put a song and visual like this together. You can feel the energy that each artist brings with individual rap style and demeanor . This video represents the New York culture in so many ways from the dancers, to the wardrobe. PH is proving that he is here to stay and with the music that he is currently releasing i’m sure there is some people that “Feel A Way”.  This song gives me a real hip hop vibe and the video speaks to the days when artists had charisma to match their wordplay and delivery. Watch the visual below.

 

 

Photos