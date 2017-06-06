Khaled is Teaming Up With RiRi and Bryson Tiller

If I was Khaled I’d be jumping for joy too. Seems like another one after another one after another one. Have you listened to ‘To The Max’ yet?
Had me dancing like…
While I’m still dancing to the max (literally) it looks like Khaled is working on a new video with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller.
All three were seen at Miami’s Little Haiti Cultural Complex filming. Anyone know what the song sounds like yet?
Check out some pics from the set.
DID I TELL YOU MY ALBUM DATE! #GRATEFUL #JUNE23 ! VOCALS BEEN IN !! VIDEO IN TO!!!!! 🎥@badgalriri thank you so much me and @asahdkhaled WE SO GRATEFUL! Bless up @brysontiller GOD IS THE GREATEST ! @wethebestmusic @epicrecords @rocnation 🙏🏽🔑🌺🦁🙏🏽 FAN LUV PRE ORDER #GRATEFUL NOW!! THIS VIDEO IS LEGENDARY!!!🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥🙏🏽
