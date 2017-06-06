SharifDKingShow Big Sean Ft Migos – “Sacrifices” (Video)

Big Sean Connects with Migos to give you the sacrifice experience. Take a look the video which speaks to the journey in which many choose and the sacrifices that come along with. In the visual Big Sean rides on motorcycle and gives you a peek at his journey could possibly look from his view. The Experiences are different on every level that you reach and the things that you obtain can change your outlook on life as you grow which the “Sacrifices” track touches on. You can find “Sacrifices” on Big Sean’s latest project, the “I Decided” album. Watch Big Sean + Migos sacrifices below.

#FollowTheCrown :

http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKingShow

http://www.Facebook.com/SharifDKingShow

http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKingShow

Snapchat – SharifDKingShow