#SharifDKingShow Big Sean Ft Migos – “Sacrifices” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 2 hours ago
Big Sean Connects with Migos to give you the sacrifice experience. Take a look the video which speaks to the journey in which many choose and the sacrifices that come along with. In the visual Big Sean rides on motorcycle and gives you a peek at his journey could possibly look from his view. The Experiences are different on every level that you reach and the things that you obtain can change your outlook on life as you grow which the “Sacrifices” track touches on. You can find “Sacrifices” on Big Sean’s latest project, the  “I Decided” album. Watch Big Sean + Migos sacrifices below.

 

 

Reginae Carter has grown up right before all of our eyes — so we all feel like she’s our little daughter doing to prom. The young beauty was the dressed to the gods for her special night, looking just like her mother. You know you’re dad is Lil Wayne when the diamonds on your dress are dancing crazier than Chris Brown! Check out the gorgeous photos from Reginae Carter’s senior prom.

 

Photos