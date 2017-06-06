Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

Blue Ivy Kills It at Her Dance Recital! [video]

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

It’s clear that talent runs in the Carter-Knowles family.

Beyonce and Jay Z’s daughter, Blue Ivy, took center stage at a ballet recital over the weekend. The five-year-old showed off her moves to a group routine set to Earth, Wind and Fire’s “September.”

Even though some will say she gets it from her momma, Blue’s actually been working on her moves for a while. She’s been seen spinning and twirling at dance recitals since spring of last year. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • So much talent and she’s not even in kindergarten yet. You know she’s gonna be playing these recital videos on the jumbotron in 20 years when she goes on her world tour.
  • Do you think the other kids are jealous of all the attention Blue gets?
  • Maybe next time Blue’s mom goes on tour, she’ll get to show off some of her moves.

We Love Blue Ivy Carter

100 photos Launch gallery

We Love Blue Ivy Carter

Continue reading Blue Ivy Kills It at Her Dance Recital! [video]

We Love Blue Ivy Carter

WHATS TRENDING What Really Happened With Martin Lawrence & Tisha Campbell Martin??? Bill O’Reilly Says Slaves Who Built White House Were ‘Well-Fed’ These Adorable Photos Of Saint West Are All You Need To See Today!  He's seriously precious.

 

don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Blue Ivy , dancing , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , Has , moves , Of , See , The , VIDEO

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gucci Mane Welcome Home Concert
#SharifDKingShow Gucci Mane – “Bucket List” (Video)
 1 hour ago
06.06.17
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3
Kendrick Lamar Gets Sister New Whip For High…
 1 day ago
06.05.17
Halle Berry Pregnant With Third Child? [photos]
 2 days ago
06.04.17
Courtside Kween: Rihanna’s Feud With Kevin Durant Is…
 4 days ago
06.04.17
Tiger Woods’ DUI Arrest Footage Is Released
 5 days ago
06.01.17
The Obamas Purchasing New $8 Million Home In…
 5 days ago
06.01.17
Tiger Woods Dash Cam Arrest Footage Released [Video]
 5 days ago
06.01.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 - Arrivals
Rich Homie Quan Could Be Facing Up To…
 5 days ago
06.01.17
Black Music Month Feature: Meridith Evans of Luxury…
 5 days ago
06.01.17
[Photos] Porsha Williams Is #BodyGoals During Her Latest…
 6 days ago
05.31.17
Exclusive: Michael Jackson Impersonator Navi Opens Up About…
 2 weeks ago
05.29.17
Jamie Foxx Reveals Oprah Winfrey Saved Him From…
 2 weeks ago
05.25.17
Netflix’s ‘The Get Down’ Cancelled After One Season
 2 weeks ago
05.25.17
Inspirational: Teacher Surprises student with cap and gown…
 2 weeks ago
05.25.17
Photos