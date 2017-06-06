New Edition, Chance The Rapper, BET Awards Honors

New Edition and Chance the Rapper will both receive special honors at the BET Awards this month.
The pioneering R&B group will get the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Chance will receive the network’s Humanitarian Award.
New Edition members Bobby Brown, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell and Johnny Gill are expected to appear in person to receive the honor. The group is riding high after a bio-pic aired on BET earlier this year.
The BET Awards, hosted by Leslie Jones, will feature performances by Bruno Mars,Future, Migos, Trey Songz and Tamar Braxton. The ceremony will air live on June 25th from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Fasho Thoughts:
- New Edition is best known for hits like “Candy Girl,” “Cool It Now” and “Mr. Telephone Man.”
- Chance is being honored for his pledge of $1 million to Chicago Public Schools and his efforts to uplift his local community.
- Chance is winning on every level. Earlier this year, he took home a trio of Grammys — and now this!
