Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’Oir Getting A Reality Show On BET

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’Oir Getting A Reality Show On BET

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment
Gucci Mane 'Woptober' Album Release Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Well Gucci fans, you will soon be seeing him weekly on his own reality show with his fiancee Keshia Ka’Oir.

The docuseries will follow the longtime couple as they prepare for the big day, watch their families get to know each other, and ultimately have their wedding.

The wedding is set for October 17th  and has already been dubbed “the most extravagant celebrity wedding of the year.”

 

Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’Oir’s Cutest Photos

10 photos Launch gallery

Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’Oir’s Cutest Photos

Continue reading Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’Oir Getting A Reality Show On BET

Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’Oir’s Cutest Photos

READ MORE

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3
Kendrick Lamar Gets Sister New Whip For High…
 1 day ago
06.05.17
Halle Berry Pregnant With Third Child? [photos]
 2 days ago
06.04.17
Courtside Kween: Rihanna’s Feud With Kevin Durant Is…
 4 days ago
06.04.17
Tiger Woods’ DUI Arrest Footage Is Released
 5 days ago
06.01.17
The Obamas Purchasing New $8 Million Home In…
 5 days ago
06.01.17
Tiger Woods Dash Cam Arrest Footage Released [Video]
 5 days ago
06.01.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 - Arrivals
Rich Homie Quan Could Be Facing Up To…
 5 days ago
06.01.17
Black Music Month Feature: Meridith Evans of Luxury…
 5 days ago
06.01.17
[Photos] Porsha Williams Is #BodyGoals During Her Latest…
 6 days ago
05.31.17
Exclusive: Michael Jackson Impersonator Navi Opens Up About…
 2 weeks ago
05.29.17
Jamie Foxx Reveals Oprah Winfrey Saved Him From…
 2 weeks ago
05.25.17
Netflix’s ‘The Get Down’ Cancelled After One Season
 2 weeks ago
05.25.17
Inspirational: Teacher Surprises student with cap and gown…
 2 weeks ago
05.25.17
Young Thug Drops A Country Track
 2 weeks ago
05.24.17
Photos