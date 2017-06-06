Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’Oir Getting A Reality Show On BET

Well Gucci fans, you will soon be seeing him weekly on his own reality show with his fiancee Keshia Ka’Oir.
The docuseries will follow the longtime couple as they prepare for the big day, watch their families get to know each other, and ultimately have their wedding.
The wedding is set for October 17th and has already been dubbed “the most extravagant celebrity wedding of the year.”
Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’Oir’s Cutest Photos
10 photos Launch gallery
Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’Oir’s Cutest Photos
1. She said yessssss!!!!!!!!!!! Lucky meSource:Instagram 1 of 10
2. Keep him close at all timesSource:Instagram 2 of 10
3. Dats my best friendSource:Instagram 3 of 10
4. PrincessSource:Instagram 4 of 10
5. Where yo waist gyal! #KaoirWaistEraser got that bitch snatched hunni!!! All sizes are in stock SMALL-XXL !!!www.KaoirFitness.comSource:Instagram 5 of 10
6. Partna 4LifeSource:Instagram 6 of 10
7. Nuff said!!!Source:Instagram 7 of 10
8. ATL shawty !!Source:Instagram 8 of 10
9. US against the world !! #TheWopstersSource:Instagram 9 of 10
10. BFF’sSource:Instagram 10 of 10
comments – Add Yours