Is Janet Jackson Going On Tour To Support Her Brothers? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
Catherine Jackson, mother to Janet Jackson and all of her brothers, is reportedly not really getting much mileage from the stipend she is receiving from Michael Jackson‘s estate. Although it’s a good tens of thousands of dollars a month, it’s allegedly all going to her sons, who are apparently still in financial need.

Is Janet Jackson going to use the profits from her tour to help her family out? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos