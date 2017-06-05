Ariana Grande visited the hospitalized bombing victims ahead of the One Love Manchester benefit concert.
Yesterday, Ariana staged a career-defining concert. She turned a tragedy into triumph. The benefit concert transcended the terror by raising nearly 10 million dollars.
Over the weekend, Ariana posted a couple of photos to Instagram of her youngest fans, who were injured during the suicide bombing blast. Eight-year-old Lily Harrison felt “like a rock star” meeting both Ariana and Prince William from her bed at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.
Lily’s mother revealed, (quote) “She was so nervous she said, ‘I think I might need to go to the toilet’ she was that excited.”
Another bombing victim, 10-year-old Jaden Farrell-Mann tweeted, (quote) “I got to meet my queen today love you @ArianaGrande xxxxxx.” (Us Weekly)
Fasho Thoughts:
- One Love Manchester attendees gave a standing ovation as the walking wounded entered the stadium.
- The concert hit all the right notes. All around an emotional celebration of life, love, and the ones taken too soon.
- About 10,000 people attempted to scam free tickets to One Love Manchester by claiming they attended the concert marred by the bombing.
- Others tried to scam the victims by selling unauthorized One Love Manchester merch. They pocketed the money, rather it going directly to the families of the injured.
- Ariana walked a fine line between self-promotion and comforting the injured.
- Her Dangerous Woman Tour resumes on Wednesday in Paris, France.