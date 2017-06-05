Ariana Grande visited the hospitalized bombing victims ahead of the One Love Manchester benefit concert.

Yesterday, Ariana staged a career-defining concert. She turned a tragedy into triumph. The benefit concert transcended the terror by raising nearly 10 million dollars.

Over the weekend, Ariana posted a couple of photos to Instagram of her youngest fans, who were injured during the suicide bombing blast. Eight-year-old Lily Harrison felt “like a rock star” meeting both Ariana and Prince William from her bed at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

Lily’s mother revealed, (quote) “She was so nervous she said, ‘I think I might need to go to the toilet’ she was that excited.”

Another bombing victim, 10-year-old Jaden Farrell-Mann tweeted, (quote) “I got to meet my queen today love you @ArianaGrande xxxxxx.” (Us Weekly)

One Love Manchester attendees gave a standing ovation as the walking wounded entered the stadium.

attendees gave a standing ovation as the walking wounded entered the stadium. The concert hit all the right notes. All around an emotional celebration of life, love, and the ones taken too soon.

About 10,000 people attempted to scam free tickets to One Love Manchester by claiming they attended the concert marred by the bombing.

by claiming they attended the concert marred by the bombing. Others tried to scam the victims by selling unauthorized One Love Manchester merch. They pocketed the money, rather it going directly to the families of the injured.

Ariana walked a fine line between self-promotion and comforting the injured.

Her Dangerous Woman Tour resumes on Wednesday in Paris, France.