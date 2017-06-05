Fasho Celebrity News
#WTFasho McDonald's Is Getting Into The Delivery Business

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 1 hour ago
McDonald’s announced that delivery is now available at 2,000 locations – and has plans to expand to 3,500 locations by the end of June. (CNBC)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • It seems weird to think about McDonald’s food being delivered, especially considering how easy it is to just rip through the drive thru.
  • Then again, it also makes you wonder what took them so long because EVERYTHING is delivered these days.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

June 5: This Day in Black Music History

June 5: This Day in Black Music History

June 5: This Day in Black Music History

Black Music Month originated in 1979.  President Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, the achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.

 

Photos