BILL COSBY: Trial Begins Today

Bill Cosby‘s sexual assault trial begins today inside a Pennsylvania court room.
The 79-year-old comedian is accused of drugging and molesting Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004. Cosby has denied the allegations and insists the encounter was consensual. Since Constand went public with her accusation, dozens of other women have come forward with similar stories, some going as far back as 50 years. Many of these women will be called to testify against Cosby. He himself, though, will not testify. The trial is expected to last two weeks. (NY Times)
Fasho Thoughts:
- His accuser’s testimony is expected to be the most dramatic part of the trial.
- If convicted, Cosby could be sentenced to 10 years in prison.
- How do you think the case will play out? Do you believe that Cosby will be guilty?
Twitter Is Lit After Bill Clinton’s Rousing Speech At The DNC
21 photos Launch gallery
Twitter Is Lit After Bill Clinton’s Rousing Speech At The DNC
1. Shonda Rhimes1 of 21
2. Hillary Clinton2 of 21
3. Van Jones3 of 21
4. Yvette Nicole Brown4 of 21
5. Patton Oswalt5 of 21
6. Kerry Washington6 of 21
7. Joy Reid7 of 21
8. Megyn Kelly8 of 21
9. Jamil Smith9 of 21
10. Sabrina Siddiqui10 of 21
11. Jamie Lee Curtis11 of 21
12. Roland Martin12 of 21
13. Yamiche Alcindor13 of 21
14. Uma Pemmaraju14 of 21
15. Blake English15 of 21
16. Alex Seitz-Wald16 of 21
17. Sarah Thyre17 of 21
18. Arianna Huffington18 of 21
19. Jerry Nadler19 of 21
20. Tracie Thoms20 of 21
21. Uzo Aduba21 of 21
comments – Add Yours