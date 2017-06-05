Fasho Celebrity News
BILL COSBY: Trial Begins Today

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 1 hour ago
Bill Cosby‘s sexual assault trial begins today inside a Pennsylvania court room.

The 79-year-old comedian is accused of drugging and molesting Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004. Cosby has denied the allegations and insists the encounter was consensual. Since Constand went public with her accusation, dozens of other women have come forward with similar stories, some going as far back as 50 years. Many of these women will be called to testify against Cosby. He himself, though, will not testify. The trial is expected to last two weeks. (NY Times)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • His accuser’s testimony is expected to be the most dramatic part of the trial.
  • If convicted, Cosby could be sentenced to 10 years in prison.
  • How do you think the case will play out? Do you believe that Cosby will be guilty?
Photos