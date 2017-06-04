News & Gossip
Saddam Hussein Was A Fan Of Who??????

Written By: DJ J.Dough

Posted 2 hours ago
IraqThe late King Hussein of Jordan with Saddam Hussein at the Iraqi military parade grounds in a

Source: Rick Loomis / Getty

According to VLADTV.COM: Accounts from a new book on Saddam Hussein’s final days give readers a glimpse into what the late Iraqi dictator was like through the eyes of the guards and interrogators who got to be in his company while he awaited trial for crimes against humanity in 2004. Among the humanizing details said to have come as a surprise to some of the twelve 551st Military Police Company members enlisted to guard Hussein were his cravings for sweet bakery treats and his affinity for the sweet voice of the queen of hip hop soul. Read More

mary j blidge , Saddam Hussein

