News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

How People REALLY act when they see a man in a Romper (Video)

Written By: DJ J.Dough

Posted 8 mins ago
Leave a comment
RompHim

Source: GQ / GQ

This was soooo funny to me. A man decided to walk through 3 different neighborhoods in NYC (Washington Heights, Harlem, Times Square) for 10 hours wearing a romper / romphim (as a man). Men wearing Rompers / Romphims are all over social media so I guess he wanted to do a social experiment to see if the hype was real. Check out the comments below

Romper , Romphim

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

18 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading How People REALLY act when they see a man in a Romper (Video)

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tiger Woods’ DUI Arrest Footage Is Released
 1 day ago
06.01.17
The Obamas Purchasing New $8 Million Home In…
 1 day ago
06.01.17
Tiger Woods Dash Cam Arrest Footage Released [Video]
 1 day ago
06.01.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 - Arrivals
Rich Homie Quan Could Be Facing Up To…
 1 day ago
06.01.17
Black Music Month Feature: Meridith Evans of Luxury…
 1 day ago
06.01.17
[Photos] Porsha Williams Is #BodyGoals During Her Latest…
 2 days ago
05.31.17
Exclusive: Michael Jackson Impersonator Navi Opens Up About…
 1 week ago
05.29.17
Jamie Foxx Reveals Oprah Winfrey Saved Him From…
 1 week ago
05.25.17
Netflix’s ‘The Get Down’ Cancelled After One Season
 1 week ago
05.25.17
Inspirational: Teacher Surprises student with cap and gown…
 1 week ago
05.25.17
Young Thug Drops A Country Track
 1 week ago
05.24.17
Karrueche Denied A Permanent Restraining Order Against Chris…
 1 week ago
05.24.17
Watch Jamie Foxx’s Hilarious Response To Rumors That…
 1 week ago
05.24.17
Ariana Grande Suspends Tour Indefinitely Following Fatal Concert…
 1 week ago
05.23.17
Photos