Congrats Rihanna 10 Years Since ‘Good Girl Gone Bad’ Album

Rihanna paused on Thursday night to wish herself a happy anniversary — it’s been 10 years since she released Good Girl Gone Bad, the album that sent her to super-stardom.

She hit up Instagram for a nostalgic look back, saying, “10 years ago I released a body of work that would change the course of my life and career in ways that I still can’t fully grasp! To my fans…you have truly supported and nurtured my journey and I’m forever grateful to you for making it such a wild ride so far, and I look forward to our journey ahead. Once a good girl go bad, she gone forever!”

Good Girl Gone Bad officially dropped on June 1st, 2007.

