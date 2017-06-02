Fasho Celebrity News
Congrats Rihanna 10 Years Since ‘Good Girl Gone Bad’ Album

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 mins ago
Rihanna paused on Thursday night to wish herself a happy anniversary — it’s been 10 years since she released Good Girl Gone Bad, the album that sent her to super-stardom.

She hit up Instagram for a nostalgic look back, saying, “10 years ago I released a body of work that would change the course of my life and career in ways that I still can’t fully grasp! To my fans…you have truly supported and nurtured my journey and I’m forever grateful to you for making it such a wild ride so far, and I look forward to our journey ahead. Once a good girl go bad, she gone forever!”

Good Girl Gone Bad officially dropped on June 1st, 2007.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • She really hasn’t taken much of a break since.
  • With an Instagram handle like BadGirlRiRi, she’s not going back to “good girl” anytime soon.
  • What’s your favorite Rihanna era? “Umbrella”? “Love the Way You Lie”? Battleship?
This Is Why Rihanna and Lupita Need to Join Forces

This Is Why Rihanna and Lupita Need to Join Forces

Leave it to the Internet to turn #FlashbackFriday into a potential movie pitch session. A three-year-old photo has been making its rounds on social media of Lupita Nyong’o and Rihanna sitting pretty in the front row of a Paris fashion week. Twitter pitched an entire action-comedy story-line based on the gorgeous pic. See below: Even Lupita herself is down to play the brilliant best friend to Rihanna’s scamming diva character. Check out Twitter’s reaction to an imaginary Rihanna and Lupita film.

Photos