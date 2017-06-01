Tiger Woods’ DUI Arrest Footage Is Released

Tiger Woods' DUI Arrest Footage Is Released

Tiger Woods continues to have the worst week ever.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 8 hours ago
By now golf legend Tiger Woods is probably wishing he could totally undo this past week. Not only is his arrest for DUI all that anyone can talk about, but his hard-earned name and reputation is being dragged through the mud with each passing day. Things are apparently about to get worse because the video of his arrest has just been released.

TMZ has exclusively obtained the video footage of Tiger Woods being arrested for a DUI this past Memorial Day…and it ain’t pretty. It has already been reported that Woods fell asleep at the wheel, but in the actual footage you can see that he is barely coherent.

You can hear one of the officers in the video telling Woods that he smells alcohol on him, but in a statement released earlier this week Woods said that he was not drinking at all and was taking prescriptions medication instead, despite failing a breathalyzer test.

You can check out both videos of Tiger Woods’ arrest BELOW:


 


 

Photos