Baby Alert! Venus Spills The Beans

Sometimes we share secrets with friends and loved ones and the LAST thing you expect to happen, is them slipping up… and telling the whole world lol.

That might have just happened when Venus was asked about Serena’s bun in the oven.

#Wayment did Venus just confirm Serena is having a girl?! 🎀 via @eurosport A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 31, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

Way to drop the ball lol.. not literally.

