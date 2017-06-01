Serena Williams and Venus Williams of t

Baby Alert! Venus Spills The Beans

Serena May Just Be Having a Baby Girl!

Sometimes we share secrets with friends and loved ones and the LAST thing you expect to happen, is them slipping up… and telling the whole world lol.

That might have just happened when Venus was asked about Serena’s bun in the oven.

#Wayment did Venus just confirm Serena is having a girl?! 🎀 via @eurosport

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

Way to drop the ball lol.. not literally.

Photos