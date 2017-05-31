How Tiger Woods’ Arrest Answered Questions For A Lot Of People [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Tiger Woods was arrested for a DUI in the middle of the night in Florida. He says there was no alcohol involved, but rather a mix of pharmaceuticals that caused a unexpected reaction to happen to him. While he was ultimately unharmed, a series of memes spawned by the incident are now forever present in the internet’s memory.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

When Tiger Woods was booked and got a mugshot taken, a lot of people took to social media to point out an important and hilarious fact about his ethnicity. Check out this exclusive video for more from Rock-T‘s sports report on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Is Tiger Woods’ Career Over? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Who Knocked Tiger Woods’ Tooth Out? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Joke Of The Day: What’s The Difference Between Tiger Woods & Santa Claus? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]