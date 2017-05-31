How Tiger Woods’ Arrest Answered Questions For A Lot Of People [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Tiger Woods was arrested for a DUI in the middle of the night in Florida. He says there was no alcohol involved, but rather a mix of pharmaceuticals that caused a unexpected reaction to happen to him. While he was ultimately unharmed, a series of memes spawned by the incident are now forever present in the internet’s memory.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
When Tiger Woods was booked and got a mugshot taken, a lot of people took to social media to point out an important and hilarious fact about his ethnicity. Check out this exclusive video for more from Rock-T‘s sports report on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Is Tiger Woods’ Career Over? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Who Knocked Tiger Woods’ Tooth Out? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Joke Of The Day: What’s The Difference Between Tiger Woods & Santa Claus? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]