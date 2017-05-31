Lebron James LA Home Broken Into

A Los Angeles home belonging to LeBron James was targeted in a hate crime early Wednesday morning.
TMZ reports that LAPD units and a neighborhood patrol vehicle responded to the home to find the N-word spray-painted on the front gate. Investigators are looking for security footage from neighbors that may show the predator. Though LeBron bought the property in 2015, he doesn’t appear to live there on a regular basis.
The graffiti has since been covered up. LeBron was not at home at the time of the incident.
Fasho Thoughts:
- Do you think this will get into his head as he’s preparing for Thursday’s NBA Finals game?
- Just because you’re rich and famous doesn’t mean you don’t have to deal with racism.
- Might be worth adding a security camera to that gate.
- At least they didn’t make it onto the property to cause more damage.
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]
19 photos Launch gallery
Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]
1. T.I. #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 1 of 19
2. #CincinnatiSummerJam DJ Drama in the house!Source:Instagram 2 of 19
3. DJ J Dough and Jeezy #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 3 of 19
4. Dae Dae x DJ Dimepiece #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 4 of 19
5. MigosSource:Radio One 5 of 19
6. Lil Durk6 of 19
7. TI #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 7 of 19
8. #cincinnatisummerjam Jade WestSource:Instagram 8 of 19
9. #CurrentsituationSource:Instagram 9 of 19
10. #CincinnatiSummerJam artists already hitting the stage! Showing up and showing out! #WizNationSource:Instagram 10 of 19
11. Migos #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 11 of 19
12. #CincinnatiSummerJamSource:Instagram 12 of 19
13. #CincinnatiSummerJamSource:Instagram 13 of 19
14. #CincinnatiSummerJam #BehindTheScenesSource:Instagram 14 of 19
15. Wiz crew at #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 15 of 19
16. T.I.Source:Radio One 16 of 19
17. 2 ChainzSource:Radio One 17 of 19
18. DJ J Dough X Jeezy X DJ Dimepiece #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 18 of 19
19. Migos #CincinnatiSummerJamSource:Instagram 19 of 19
comments – Add Yours