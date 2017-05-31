Lebron James LA Home Broken Into

A Los Angeles home belonging to LeBron James was targeted in a hate crime early Wednesday morning.

TMZ reports that LAPD units and a neighborhood patrol vehicle responded to the home to find the N-word spray-painted on the front gate. Investigators are looking for security footage from neighbors that may show the predator. Though LeBron bought the property in 2015, he doesn’t appear to live there on a regular basis.

The graffiti has since been covered up. LeBron was not at home at the time of the incident.

Fasho Thoughts:

Do you think this will get into his head as he’s preparing for Thursday’s NBA Finals game?

Just because you’re rich and famous doesn’t mean you don’t have to deal with racism.

Might be worth adding a security camera to that gate.

At least they didn’t make it onto the property to cause more damage.

