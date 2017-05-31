TYLER THE CREATOR: New Documentary Streaming

You can now watch Tyler the Creator’s entire Cherry Bomb: The Documentary online.
The 43-minute film features interviews and behind-the-scenes footage with the rapper and producer working on his most recent LP. The doc features cameos from Kanye West, Lil’ Wayne, Frank Ocean, ASAP Rocky, Kendall Jenner, Vince Staples and many more.
You can check the whole thing on YouTube.
Fasho Thoughts :
- It’s always cool to get a sneak peek behind the scenes.
- Seeing how your favorite artists work gives you a deeper appreciation of the music they make.
- Tyler’s studio sessions aren’t like a lot of rappers’, considering that he’s famously straight edge.
27 Pictures Of Tyler, The Creator Wearing Swaggy Sunglasses (PHOTOS)
27 photos Launch gallery
27 Pictures Of Tyler, The Creator Wearing Swaggy Sunglasses (PHOTOS)
1. The best part about him is not his smile.Source:Instagram 1 of 27
2. You can never go wrong with a pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarers.Source:Instagram 2 of 27
3. See, look—they’re the perfect pair.Source:Instagram 3 of 27
4. These ones in Wally World, though, we aren’t too sure about.Source:Instagram 4 of 27
5. Heaven is a place on earth with your heart-shaped pair.Source:Instagram 5 of 27
6. Forget the oversized trend–incredibly tiny is in.Source:Instagram 6 of 27
7. See what we mean?Source:Instagram 7 of 27
8. You know what they say: The smaller the size….Source:Instagram 8 of 27
9. …The limper the peace sign.Source:Instagram 9 of 27
10. Selfie and sunglasses game proper.Source:Instagram 10 of 27
11. You only live once…Source:Instagram 11 of 27
12. …So live it right with your perfect pair.Source:Instagram 12 of 27
13. West side, the best side.Source:Instagram 13 of 27
14. It really doesn’t get anymore swaggy than this.Source:Instagram 14 of 27
15. God Bless America and the right to bear super stylin’ sunglasses.Source:Instagram 15 of 27
16. You can’t see his eyes, but they can definitely see you.Source:Instagram 16 of 27
17. Young Tatianna with the stunna shades on.Source:Instagram 17 of 27
18. Swag overload in oval-shaped frames.Source:Instagram 18 of 27
19. UV protection on point.Source:Instagram 19 of 27
20. Floating frames for the ultimate win.Source:Instagram 20 of 27
21. Hat on tilt, sunnies on straight.Source:Instagram 21 of 27
22. Flexing and finessing.Source:Instagram 22 of 27
23. We mustache you were when you found those frames.Source:Instagram 23 of 27
24. Deuces to you haters.Source:Instagram 24 of 27
25. White frames to match the mayo.Source:Instagram 25 of 27
26. Backpack and glasses swag.Source:Instagram 26 of 27
27. Tyler and his sunnies make the cover of Clash.Source:Instagram 27 of 27
