TYLER THE CREATOR: New Documentary Streaming

You can now watch Tyler the Creator’s entire Cherry Bomb: The Documentary online.

The 43-minute film features interviews and behind-the-scenes footage with the rapper and producer working on his most recent LP. The doc features cameos from Kanye West, Lil’ Wayne, Frank Ocean, ASAP Rocky, Kendall Jenner, Vince Staples and many more.

You can check the whole thing on YouTube.

Fasho Thoughts :

It’s always cool to get a sneak peek behind the scenes.

Seeing how your favorite artists work gives you a deeper appreciation of the music they make.

Tyler’s studio sessions aren’t like a lot of rappers’, considering that he’s famously straight edge.