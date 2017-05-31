New Music: Teyana Taylor – Drippin

I was wondering when we’re going to get some new music from the singer! I’m still waiting for her next album after “VII” because I still turn up to that. But then I remembered she’s probably being busy being a mom, wife, not to mention a new shoe release, film and television shows like VH1’s “The Breaks.”

The Harlem native still found some time to drop a new song and video with Migos.

Do not watch at work.

