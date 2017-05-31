JustAsh
Yachty Admits, He Had No Idea What A Cello Was

When it comes to his song 'Peek a Boo'

When it comes to instruments or simply the instrument Squid ward plays he had no idea what a cello was. Sadly he didn’t know you cannot blow into a cello either (Being that is a string instrument)

This may ring a bell after listening to his song with Migos, ‘Peek a Boo.’

Many of us were confused when hearing

“My new bih yellow/ She blow that dick like a cello”

How is that possible? lol Well Yachty says he messed and he blames his label because no one told him it didn’t make sense!

“OK, let’s stop for a second. Before you come at me, I’ma let you know. I’ma blame my A&R. Because he listened to that song many times and he allowed me to say that. I guess for a second, I thought a cello was a woodwind instrument and it is not. And nobody ever said shit. Nobody ever pulled up a pic and said, “Hey man. I don’t know if you know what this is, but it ain’t that.” I fucked up. I thought Squidward played the cello. He don’t. That’s a flute. I fucked up. But it do sound good.” – Billboard 

Photos