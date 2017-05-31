Bryson Tiller Announces Tour

After dropping his album a month early, the KY crooner will be taking his talents on the road.

He announced his “Set It Off” Tour which will kick off in August.

“The tour will be in support of his latest album, True to Self, and will be featuring H.E.R. and Metro Boomin‘ as well. So far, there are 27 dates listed, beginning on August 3rd at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta and ending in Louisville, Kentucky on September 16th. Tickets will go on sale this coming Friday, June 2nd, on his website.

Tiller’s latest album has come on strong in terms of public reception, which could sell up to 130,000 units in its first week of availability.” – HNHH

TOUR! tickets go on sale June 2nd on www.trapsoul.com @metroboomin @hermusicofficial A post shared by @brysontiller on May 30, 2017 at 9:06am PDT

