9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Kim Kardashian Defends Husband Kanye West

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 16 hours ago
Leave a comment

Kanye West was one of the few celebrities to show support for President Donald Trump or at least meet with him, and the majority blasted Ye for it. Now, even though his wife doesn’t agree with the President’s policies, she is defending her man.

On ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ Kim Kardashian said,”I encourage everyone to go and speak with a leader if they think they can make a change,” she continued. “And I think that’s what Kanye thought.”

President-Elect Donald Trump Holds Meetings At Trump Tower

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty


She also spoke on changing opinions, “You know, we have different opinions, and Kanye’s opinions, I don’t want to speak on what his opinions are, but they’re evolving.” This most likely refers to Ye deleting all social media post involving support for Trump. He currently has no social media presence however.

 

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Kim Kardashian Defends Husband Kanye West

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Exclusive: Michael Jackson Impersonator Navi Opens Up About…
 5 days ago
05.29.17
Jamie Foxx Reveals Oprah Winfrey Saved Him From…
 6 days ago
05.25.17
Netflix’s ‘The Get Down’ Cancelled After One Season
 6 days ago
05.25.17
Inspirational: Teacher Surprises student with cap and gown…
 6 days ago
05.25.17
Young Thug Drops A Country Track
 1 week ago
05.24.17
Karrueche Denied A Permanent Restraining Order Against Chris…
 1 week ago
05.24.17
Watch Jamie Foxx’s Hilarious Response To Rumors That…
 1 week ago
05.24.17
Ariana Grande Suspends Tour Indefinitely Following Fatal Concert…
 1 week ago
05.23.17
Full Trailer For Season Two Of ‘Queen Sugar’…
 1 week ago
05.23.17
Watch: Video Surfaces of Times Square Attacker Running…
 2 weeks ago
05.19.17
Rosario Dawson Discovers Her Cousin Dead Inside Her…
 2 weeks ago
05.18.17
Newly Reunited Xscape To Perform At 2017 Essence…
 2 weeks ago
05.18.17
Um, Ok: The First Trailer For Michael Jackson’s…
 2 weeks ago
05.18.17
Watch: Kevin Hart Reacts To Mo’Nique Dragging Oprah,…
 2 weeks ago
05.17.17
Photos