Kim Kardashian Defends Husband Kanye West

Kanye West was one of the few celebrities to show support for President Donald Trump or at least meet with him, and the majority blasted Ye for it. Now, even though his wife doesn’t agree with the President’s policies, she is defending her man.

On ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ Kim Kardashian said,”I encourage everyone to go and speak with a leader if they think they can make a change,” she continued. “And I think that’s what Kanye thought.”

She also spoke on changing opinions, “You know, we have different opinions, and Kanye’s opinions, I don’t want to speak on what his opinions are, but they’re evolving.” This most likely refers to Ye deleting all social media post involving support for Trump. He currently has no social media presence however.

