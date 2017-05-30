2016 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Day 5

2016 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival – Day 5

JustAsh
Lauryn Hill and Nas Announce Tour

Written By: ashmac

Posted 1 hour ago
HOOOOOOOOO! These concerts getting crazy!

There’s soo many to talk about, non the less this summer is going to be one to remember. Travis Scott was beyond lit, Future and the Nobody’s Safe Tour will be here before we know it, The Meadows Fest is back, Jay-Z and J. Cole headlining Made In America, and now Nas and Lauryn Hill are teaming up!

This tour will have 17 stops

Sept 7 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Sept 8 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sept 10 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Sept 12 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
Sept 14 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
Sept 15 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Sept 20 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
Sept 22 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater
Sept 23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
Sept 27 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Sept 28 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory*
Sept 30 –  Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
Oct 3 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
Oct 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
Oct 7 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct 10 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
Oct 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

Idk what the tour will be called as of it. Just know this is coming!

Continue reading Lauryn Hill and Nas Announce Tour

Photos