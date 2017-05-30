Lauryn Hill and Nas Announce Tour

HOOOOOOOOO! These concerts getting crazy!

There’s soo many to talk about, non the less this summer is going to be one to remember. Travis Scott was beyond lit, Future and the Nobody’s Safe Tour will be here before we know it, The Meadows Fest is back, Jay-Z and J. Cole headlining Made In America, and now Nas and Lauryn Hill are teaming up!

This tour will have 17 stops

Sept 7 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sept 8 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sept 10 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Sept 12 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Sept 14 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

Sept 15 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sept 20 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

Sept 22 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater

Sept 23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

Sept 27 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sept 28 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory*

Sept 30 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

Oct 3 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

Oct 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct 7 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct 10 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

Oct 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

Idk what the tour will be called as of it. Just know this is coming!

