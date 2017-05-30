Tiger Woods Releases Statement After DUI Arrest, Says Alcohol Wasn’t A Factor

Tiger Woods Releases Statement After DUI Arrest, Says Alcohol Wasn’t A Factor

The hits just keep coming for Tiger Woods...and definitely not in a good way.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 5 hours ago
While you were probably partying or throwing down on BBQ during the Memorial Day weekend, golf legend Tiger Woods was having a less than festive time, as he was arrested for DUI. Now only a few days later, Woods has released a statement refuting the claims that he was driving under the influence.

TMZ is reporting that Tiger Woods is vehemently denying he was drunk driving when he was arrested in Jupiter, Florida during the Memorial Day holiday weekend. He is claiming that alcohol wasn’t a factor at all in his reckless driving that had him falling asleep at the wheel.

Read Tiger Woods’ FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

“I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions. I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved.  What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications affected me so strongly.”

“I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends, and the fans.  I expect more from myself, too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again.

I fully cooperated with law enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Dept. and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office for their professionalism.”

Earlier reports stated that Woods refused the breathalyzer test, which is an immediate arrest and suspension of his driver’s license according to Florida law, but it is now being reported that Woods did indeed take a breathalyzer test. It registered a 0.000, and he also took a urine test. The report also noted that Woods was cooperative with police, informing them that he takes a host of prescription medications.

If you recall back in 2009 after a fight with ex-wife Elin Nordegren, Woods hit a tree while under the influence of sleep aid Ambien, but was not charged.

 

