Not So Fast! Melo and LaLa Aren’t Heading For Divorce

At least not yet

Posted 3 hours ago
According to TMZ “Divorce is not on the horizon” for the couple.

Carmelo and La La Anthony are in a limbo stage of their relationship … but they’re perfectly fine with that.

Sources close to the ex-couple tell TMZ … neither one is in any hurry to file divorce papers because they’re happy with the way things are right now. We’re told they’re definitely not getting back together, but are working together to be there for their 10-year-old son.” – TMZ

