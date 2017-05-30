The Breakaway Festival Is Getting Bigger With Travis Scott & More…

The Breakaway Festival is getting bigger this year, expanding from Columbus, Ohio to add two new territories. The five-year-old fest will stage events in Grand Rapids, Michigan and Charlotte, North Carolina for the first time this year.

Travis Scott and Diplo will headline in Columbus September 1st and 2nd. Scott and Zedd will headline the Grand Rapids event on August 25th and 26th. Other names on that bill include Lil Yachty, Kyle, Playboi Carti and Goldlink.

Two-day general admission and VIP tickets are for sale at www.breakawayfestival.com.

Fasho Thoughts:

The lineup for Charlotte in October will be announced soon.

There are too many music festivals these days — you need to do something really special to stand out from the pack.

His catalog might not be that deep, but in terms of energy, nobody brings it like La Flame.