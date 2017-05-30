Ludacris Launches His Own Cognac at Ultra

Ludacris Speaks On Drake: What Beef?

Written By: ashmac

Drake always finds ways to make everyone love him, and that shouldn’t have been a surprise when it came to his acceptance speech at this year’s Billboard Awards. Here’s a clip

Seriously how do ppl not like @champagnepapi 😍🏆

A post shared by Kirby Carroll 💋 (@askkirbycarroll) on

You see the caption!

But after watching/listening, who really knew him and Ludacris had any type of “beef?”

“Ludacris, we haven’t always seen eye to eye, but I’ve always been a big fan of yours and I got a lot of love for you,” Drake said. “I want to let you know that face to face, while I’m still here.”

In an interview with the Daily News, Luda said that everything between them is ‘good.’

“We had a conversation before he even did that,” said Ludacris.

According to reports, their feud started back in 2010 due to an interview Drake did with AllHipHop. During the interview, he called out artists who mimicked the “Supa Dupa” style of rapping using a bunch of punchlines that was frequently used by him, Big Sean and Lil Wayne at the time. – love b scott 
Well… I guess no one was ready to “throw them bows.”  (hence my punch line there)
