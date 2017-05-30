JustAsh
New Music: TLC – It’s Sunny

10th Annual Soul Train Music Awards

Source: Jim Smeal / Getty

Looks like the group has been working on some new music. After making the announcement that the duo this will be their last album, a few songs have dropped. Here is the latest.

You can hear the sample used from Earth Wind & Fire’s “September”. Don’t think I’m a fan of this song though

What are your thoughts?

