Drake Has A New Shoe Coming Soon

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 3 hours ago
Drake’s OVO clothing line has teamed up with Clarks Originals to launch a Drizzy take on the British shoe brand’s best-selling desert boots.

The OVO and Clarks “Made in England” collection comprises three desert boots in black, tan and violet colorways, each handcrafted from premium quality janus suede and stamped with a custom OVO embossed pattern all over. The words “Know Yourself” are printed on the inside tongue, and the boots are affixed with a tag with the OVO owl logo.

And the news was teased on Instagram, the boots will be exclusively available in OVO stores and online as of today (Friday).

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Aaaand…they’re sold out.
  • Other recent OVO collabs include Roots, Canada Goose, the Jordan Brand and the Toronto Raptors.
  • Try walking a mile in Drake’s shoes and see how you feel.
10 photos

