TIGER WOODS WAS ARRESTED FOR WHAT?!?!? (Video)

Written By: DJ J.Dough

Posted 4 hours ago
Omega Dubai Desert Classic - Day One

Source: Ross Kinnaird / Getty

WOOOW!!! I cant believe this one. Other than cheating on his wife a couple times, I thought Tiger was a clean stay out of trouble dude. GUESS NOT!!! Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says on its website that Woods was booked into a county jail around 7 a.m. Monday.

