Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

#SharifDKingShow Cardi B Ft. Offset – “Lick” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 56 mins ago
Leave a comment

Reality TV Star Cardi B finally drops her “lick” video featuring Offset of the Migos. The popular track “lick” has become a favorite for a bunch of young music lovers. After signing her new deal and being nominated at the BET Awards, Cardi B future looks rather promising. Aside from doing a song with her new favorite guy Offset, Cardi B is creating new lanes for herself. I think the credit for making the word “Lick” twice as popular should also go to Cardi B.  While most of us may have a clear understanding of what it means to catch a “Lick” the video takes it a step further to fill you in if need be. You can find “Lick on her “Gangsta Bitch 2” project. Watch the video below.

 

 

10th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards & Gala [PHOTOS]

70 photos Launch gallery

10th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards & Gala [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 10th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards & Gala [PHOTOS]

10th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards & Gala [PHOTOS]

 

#FollowTheCrown

Sharif

Source: Sharif D. King / King Sharif

http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKingShow

http://www.Facebook.com/SharifDKingShow

http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKingShow

Snapchat – SharifDKing SharifDKingShow

101.1 The Wiz , 2017 BET Awards , bet awards , cardi b , Gangsta Bitch Vol. 1 , Gangsta Bitch Vol. 2 , King Sharif 7 to 12 , lhhny , LHHNYC , Love & Hip-Hop , Migos , Offset , Thee Kool Guy , VIDEO , wiz nation cincy

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jamie Foxx Reveals Oprah Winfrey Saved Him From…
 3 days ago
05.25.17
Netflix’s ‘The Get Down’ Cancelled After One Season
 3 days ago
05.25.17
Inspirational: Teacher Surprises student with cap and gown…
 4 days ago
05.25.17
Young Thug Drops A Country Track
 5 days ago
05.24.17
Karrueche Denied A Permanent Restraining Order Against Chris…
 5 days ago
05.24.17
Watch Jamie Foxx’s Hilarious Response To Rumors That…
 5 days ago
05.24.17
Ariana Grande Suspends Tour Indefinitely Following Fatal Concert…
 5 days ago
05.23.17
Full Trailer For Season Two Of ‘Queen Sugar’…
 5 days ago
05.23.17
Watch: Video Surfaces of Times Square Attacker Running…
 1 week ago
05.19.17
Rosario Dawson Discovers Her Cousin Dead Inside Her…
 1 week ago
05.18.17
Newly Reunited Xscape To Perform At 2017 Essence…
 1 week ago
05.18.17
Um, Ok: The First Trailer For Michael Jackson’s…
 2 weeks ago
05.18.17
Watch: Kevin Hart Reacts To Mo’Nique Dragging Oprah,…
 2 weeks ago
05.17.17
Watch: Treach Threatens To Use His Ninja Skills…
 2 weeks ago
05.17.17
Photos