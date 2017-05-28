SharifDKingShow Cardi B Ft. Offset – “Lick” (Video)

Reality TV Star Cardi B finally drops her “lick” video featuring Offset of the Migos. The popular track “lick” has become a favorite for a bunch of young music lovers. After signing her new deal and being nominated at the BET Awards, Cardi B future looks rather promising. Aside from doing a song with her new favorite guy Offset, Cardi B is creating new lanes for herself. I think the credit for making the word “Lick” twice as popular should also go to Cardi B. While most of us may have a clear understanding of what it means to catch a “Lick” the video takes it a step further to fill you in if need be. You can find “Lick on her “Gangsta Bitch 2” project. Watch the video below.

