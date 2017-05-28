Chance The Rapper Says He’ll Never Run For Mayor

Via | HipHopDX
Despite fans’ hopes he would take office in Chicago, the rapper says he’s not interested in a government position.
“I would never run for any office or government position,” he told Ebony in his new cover story for the magazine. “I’m not into it. I think politics is a reason why a lot of stuff doesn’t get done. There’s a lot of favors, and a lot of people are held back by their intentions of being re-elected or the things that they owe their party or constituents. I think when you’re in my position as an artist, I can say what I want and talk about the issues that matter.”
