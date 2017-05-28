9 O'Clock News
Chance The Rapper Says He’ll Never Run For Mayor

Posted 18 hours ago
Via | HipHopDX

Despite fans’ hopes he would take office in Chicago, the rapper says he’s not interested in a government position.

Chance The Rapper‘s charity work in his hometown of Chicago inspired fans to encourage the emcee to run for mayor. A Chano 4 Mayor website and a Drake endorsement later, Chance is still sure the role isn’t for him.

“I would never run for any office or government position,” he told Ebony in his new cover story for the magazine. “I’m not into it. I think politics is a reason why a lot of stuff doesn’t get done. There’s a lot of favors, and a lot of people are held back by their intentions of being re-elected or the things that they owe their party or constituents. I think when you’re in my position as an artist, I can say what I want and talk about the issues that matter.”

