#SharifDKingShow SNS Ft. Kid The Wiz – “Love Come Down” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 2 hours ago
SNS & Kid The Wiz take their viral collaboration track and create  a video for it. The actual song is about 7 years old, however SNS & Kid The Wiz reinvented the now popular song that is being heard everywhere. The Video takes places in the legendary AAU baskteball arena, home to the Bronx Gauchos. While watching the video you can catch some of NYC’s most popular lite feet dancers coming together to dance for the “Love Come Down” visual. The Harlem Native SNS has a free album “Luv Me B4 They All Luv Me” available for download, and “Love Come Down” can also be found on this project.

 

 

