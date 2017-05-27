Uncategorized
Two Dead After Defending Muslim Women On Oregon Train

The killer allegedly spewed hateful remarks about Muslims prior to the incident.

 

An Oregon man is in police custody following a stabbing incident on a light-rail train that claimed the lives of two people and left one injured, reports ABC News.

From ABC News:

Jeremy Joseph Christian of North Portland is being held without bail and is to be arraigned Monday, authorities said.

The Portland Police department said in its statement that “preliminary information indicates that the suspect was on the MAX train yelling various remarks that would best be characterized as hate speech toward a variety of ethnicities and religions. At least two of the victims attempted to intervene with the suspect and calm him down. The suspect attacked the men, stabbing three, before leaving the train.”

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, another died at a local hospital, and the third victim was treated for injuries, reports the outlet. According to the source, the suspect has been charged with aggravated murder, possession of a weapon, attempted murder, and intimidation.

