Walmart Bans Racist Arkansas Woman After Video Goes Viral

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 days ago
Leave a comment
American consumer shopping at Walmart(Wal-mart)

Source: Francis Dean / Getty

A video shows a white woman snap off on a Latina shopper and call a bystander the N-word.

 

A Wal-Mart spokesman said Wednesday that the retailer plans to ban a woman, caught on video unleashing a racist tirade, from shopping at its Centerton, Arkansas store, KNWA-TV  reports.

Charles Crowson, a Wal-Mart communications manager, did not give details of how the company would locate the woman or details of its ban, the news outlet said.

A video of the encounter on Monday appears to show a White woman telling a Latina to go back to Mexico. When a bystander, apparently African-American, intervenes, the White woman responds: “A ni**er is calling me ignorant?” The video was viewed more than 23 million times on Facebook by Friday morning.

A Wal-Mart store manager overheard the dispute and chastised the White woman, saying her comments were inappropriate.

SOURCE:  KNWA-TV

ARTICLE FROM: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of KNWA-TV Ft Smith-Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers and HelloBeautiful

Picture Courtesy of Francis Chan, Getty Images, and HelloBeautiful

Tweet and Video Courtesy of Twitter and HelloBeautiful

Photos