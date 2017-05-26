JustAsh
Ariana Grande Announces Benefit Concert

For Manchester Bombing and Families affected

Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

In the wake of the terrorist attack that happened in Manchester during an Ariana Grande show, she has announced a benefit concert.

In a letter she wrote to fans, victims, and family of victims at the show. She wanted them to know “There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way.”

Immediately following her statement, Grande tweeted a JustGiving link in an effort to raise money in support of families of those killed and injured at the concert. At press time, the crowd-funding page had raised over $2.1 million. – Rap-Up

I know this has to be a difficult time not only for the families affected but Ariana as well. I’m glad she’s been able to help in some way.

Photos