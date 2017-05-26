Did Adrienne Bailon Sleep with Kanye West?

Welp. The facial expression in this pic really captured my thoughts.

Can you say dramaaa? Seems like it continues to unfold and Adrienne is the common denominator. From Mo’Nique and now 3LW. Recently old bandmates Adrienne and Naturi got together and kept it “real” or maybe just real cute.

#PressPlay: #AdrienneBailon apologizes to #NaturiNaughton for the way she treated her during their #3LW days via @therealdaytime A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 25, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

If you ask me, it looks like Naturi isn’t really feeding into this apology but their old manager from back in the day wasn’t too pleased

@MissOLady All will be revealed in due time. Drip Drip Drip. I'm a business person. Why would a force a girl out with an LP about 2 drop? — Tse Williams (@TseWilliams) May 25, 2017

@AdrienneBailon and @naturinaughton owe The Williams fam an apology for using them then bashing them for years in the press. #karmascoming — Tse Williams (@TseWilliams) May 25, 2017

@naturinaughton Since you wanna talk, let's start with your father, his legal problems and why Kiely and @AdrienneBailon did not (cont) — Tse Williams (@TseWilliams) May 25, 2017

Should we start talking about sleeping with a married man, for YEARS behind everyone's back. — Tse Williams (@TseWilliams) May 25, 2017

And poor @robkardashian never saw it coming. She schemed on him then chewed him up and spit him out and I'm not talking about Blac Chyna. — Tse Williams (@TseWilliams) May 25, 2017

Kanye? — Tse Williams (@TseWilliams) May 25, 2017

@AdrienneBailon Have you told your new hubby all those deep dark secrets? I'm sure he'd understand. After all, you guys are "Christians." — Tse Williams (@TseWilliams) May 25, 2017

Jesus. We can all use a prayer after that last one lol

