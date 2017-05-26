44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Did Adrienne Bailon Sleep with Kanye West?

Did Adrienne Bailon Sleep with Kanye West?

Welp. The facial expression in this pic really captured my thoughts.

Can you say dramaaa? Seems like it continues to unfold and Adrienne is the common denominator. From Mo’Nique and now 3LW. Recently old bandmates Adrienne and Naturi got together and kept it “real” or maybe just real cute.

If you ask me, it looks like Naturi isn’t really feeding into this apology but their old manager from back in the day wasn’t too pleased

Jesus. We can all use a prayer after that last one lol

