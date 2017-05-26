The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hip-Hop Spot: Why Did Netflix Cancel “The Get Down?” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
Headkrack‘s heart is heavy today because Netflix has announced that it’s pulling the plug on “The Get Down,” a series surrounding the creation of hip-hop in the Bronx in the 70s. It is the first series Netflix has canceled after one season, and though the show has gotten pretty rave critical reviews, audience responses weren’t much more than lukewarm.

What’s going on, audience?! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/20 – 5/26)

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/20 – 5/26)

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/20 – 5/26)

